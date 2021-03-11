Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Shares of GRBK opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

