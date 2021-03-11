Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Burlington Stores (BURL)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL):

  • 3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $290.00.
  • 2/17/2021 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in a year. Although the company reported better-than-expected results during third-quarter fiscal 2020, its top line continued to decline year over year. The top line declined year over year mainly owing to soft comparable-store sales. Sales trends were challenging in August due to a deficiency in inventory levels and late back-to-school purchases. Management also stated that the fourth quarter was off to a weak start with comps declining low-double digits through Nov 24. Nonetheless, it saw early encouraging signs with respect to Burlington 2.0 Off-Price Full Potential Strategy. This strategy focuses on improving the execution of the off-price model. Going ahead, it continues to plan the business conservatively, with a focus on tight control over liquidity, inventory and costs.”
  • 2/16/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
  • 1/22/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $290.00.
  • 1/21/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/20/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.39. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.