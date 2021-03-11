Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Burlington Stores (BURL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL):

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $290.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $290.00.

2/17/2021 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in a year. Although the company reported better-than-expected results during third-quarter fiscal 2020, its top line continued to decline year over year. The top line declined year over year mainly owing to soft comparable-store sales. Sales trends were challenging in August due to a deficiency in inventory levels and late back-to-school purchases. Management also stated that the fourth quarter was off to a weak start with comps declining low-double digits through Nov 24. Nonetheless, it saw early encouraging signs with respect to Burlington 2.0 Off-Price Full Potential Strategy. This strategy focuses on improving the execution of the off-price model. Going ahead, it continues to plan the business conservatively, with a focus on tight control over liquidity, inventory and costs.”

2/16/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Burlington Stores had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/22/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $290.00.

1/21/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BURL opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.39. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

