Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.14.

AEM stock opened at C$73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$82.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$43.25 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.29%.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,391,888.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $940,375 and sold 118,279 shares worth $10,592,311.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.