Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,834 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

