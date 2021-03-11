Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $493.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $543.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

