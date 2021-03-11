Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

VBIV stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $762.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

