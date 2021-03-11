Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Commerzbank raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

