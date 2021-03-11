Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Envela Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Envela in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Shares of ELA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Envela has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Envela by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Envela during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

