Slow Capital Inc. Sells 507 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $87.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

