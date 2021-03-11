Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 415,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 57.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 174,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

