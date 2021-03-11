Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
CWH opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Insiders sold a total of 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
