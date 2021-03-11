Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Insiders sold a total of 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.