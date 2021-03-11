Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $55.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SILC opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Silicom by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

