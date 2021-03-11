Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

ASND stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

