Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

