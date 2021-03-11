Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000.

IGM stock opened at $341.31 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $382.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.17.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

