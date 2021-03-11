Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $3.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of ($3.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $12.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $18.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,122 shares of company stock worth $11,451,683 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $130.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

