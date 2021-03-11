Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of VVNT opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.