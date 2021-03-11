Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Shares of VVNT opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 0.41.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.