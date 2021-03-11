Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $73.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.