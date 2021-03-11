Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.