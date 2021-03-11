Slow Capital Inc. Buys 667 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

