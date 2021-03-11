Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

BIIB opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day moving average is $266.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.