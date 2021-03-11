Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

