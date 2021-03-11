Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $257.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.