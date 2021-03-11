InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

InflaRx stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InflaRx by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

