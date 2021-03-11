Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Apache by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apache by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apache by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apache by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.