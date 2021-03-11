ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ADT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 108,862 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.