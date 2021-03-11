Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

