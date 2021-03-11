Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

VREX stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $931.39 million, a PE ratio of -41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.