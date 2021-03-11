Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $291.40 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

