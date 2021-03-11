Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Intel by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 998,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,727,000 after buying an additional 574,370 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 889,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,320,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $243.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.