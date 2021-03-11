Alexandria Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 156.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.