Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 194.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after buying an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in Cigna by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,340,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,593,000 after buying an additional 350,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $235.86 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.19.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

