Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 265 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE opened at $353.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day moving average of $262.18. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $363.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.