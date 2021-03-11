AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

AQB stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

