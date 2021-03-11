Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

In related news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,082.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $232,605 over the last three months.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

