Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XENT. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

