Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Short Interest Up 414.5% in February

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 751,100 shares, a growth of 414.5% from the February 11th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,000.

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

