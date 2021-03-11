Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.97.

ABUS stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $347.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

