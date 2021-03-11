Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £129.78 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com to a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £110.29 ($144.09).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 7,398.79 ($96.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,618.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,253.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

