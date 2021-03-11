FDM Group (LON:FDM) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,023.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,038.92. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

