World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

