Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $182,458,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after purchasing an additional 279,316 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,985,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.