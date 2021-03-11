Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $288.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

