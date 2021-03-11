Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

