Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DPG opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.