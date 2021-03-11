Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $642,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 135.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 31.9% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 259,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,856 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

