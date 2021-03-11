U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $171,431,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,139,000 after purchasing an additional 157,140 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.