CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by TheStreet

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

