AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,441 shares of company stock worth $1,986,456 over the last 90 days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

