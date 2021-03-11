TheStreet Upgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to C

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

